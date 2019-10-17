Man goes on rampage, starts fire in rooming house that traps 3 adults and child

A domestic fight turned into a life-threatening blaze at a rooming house in Winnipeg earlier this week, police said Thursday.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a suite in the house on McDermot Avenue. While they were speaking to a woman and her three kids, a man forced open a door, which hit one of the officers.

The man then ran off into a nearby yard, where he broke a window of a parked vehicle, police said in a Thursday news release.

After speaking to the officers, the woman put her kids into her vehicle. The man returned and began banging on the windows, causing them to shatter, police said.

The officers returned and tried without success to subdue the man by using a Taser. While they struggled with the man, the woman ran back to the suite, helped by a relative, and tried to barricade the door.

However, the man was able to get away from officers and chased after the woman. He forced the door of the suite open, hitting the woman and the relative. A police spokesperson said it isn't clear where the children were at that point.

Ransacks suite

An officer was able to get the woman and her relative out safely, while the man yelled threats at police. He then barricaded himself in the suite and ransacked it, destroying numerous items.

He then lit a fire that quickly spread to a suite above, where three adults and a child became trapped. They were eventually able to escape by jumping from a second-storey window into the arms of officers below, and were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

A police canine unit and the tactical team were called in, and were able to get inside the barricaded suite, where they took a 26-year-old man into custody.

He is charged with four counts of arson and disregard for human life, breaking and entering, assault, mischief, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer.

