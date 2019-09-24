Toddler killed by dogs in northern Manitoba: Gods Lake RCMP

A young boy has died in northern Manitoba after being attacked by several dogs, RCMP say.

Around 12:45 p.m. Monday, RCMP received a report that a two-year-old boy had been attacked by dogs in the community of Gods Lake Narrows, 550 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Officers found the child in a wooded area, a short distance from his home, with serious life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As Mounties investigated, members of the community entered the forest and shot several dogs that were seen returning to the area.

RCMP believe the child wandered away from his home and was attacked by several dogs, but continue to investigate.