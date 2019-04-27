Owner appeals after dogs that attacked 5-year-old girl ordered destroyed

The owner of two dogs that attacked a five-year-old girl in the city's North End last month is fighting a decision by Winnipeg's Animal Services Agency to put his dogs down.

Kingsley Heart is scheduled to appear before the Protection, Community Services and Parks Committee Wednesday to appeal the decision that found his dogs, Ronnie and Reggie, are "exceptionally dangerous."

Gregory Ducharme was walking his daughter Semiah home from kindergarten on April 23 when Heart's two dogs escaped through an open gate and attacked the girl.

The dogs, which Animal Services said appear to have characteristics of American pit bull terrier, left wounds on her chest, underarm, jaw and the top of her head. The attack also nearly ripped her ear off.

Semiah's injuries required stitches and surgery to reattach her ear.

In a letter to Heart dated May 2, Leland Gordon, chief operating officer for Animal Services, explains the decision to put the dogs down.

"Mr. Heart, this has been an extremely difficult incident for our team to investigate and address," Gordon says. "It is very clear that you and your family love these dogs."

The two dogs, both 1½ years old, have never received veterinary care, never been neutered nor received training. Heart, his mother, girlfriend, infant child and two others live with the dogs in a "low-income scenario," writes Gordon.

Semiah Laquette, 5, received cards, toys and messages of support from people who heard about what happened and wanted to help after the attack. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

"It is important you understand that Animal Services is mandated to protect both people and animals in our community. This was an exceptionally brutal and sustained attack resulting in significant injuries of a child," Gordon wrote.

"As a result of representations made to me, it is my finding that the subject dogs Ronnie and Reggie are declared exceptionally dangerous and humanely euthanized."

Before the attack on Semiah, Animal Services had not received a complaint about Heart's dogs. Gordon notes Heart's letter carrier likes the dogs and his baby sleeps with the dogs.

At Wednesday's appeal hearing, Heart will make his case to a committee of four city councillors: Coun. Sherri Rollins [Fort Rouge—East Fort Garry], Coun. Ross Eadie [Mynarski], Coun. John Orlikow [River Heights—Fort Garry] and Coun. Vivian Santos [Point Douglas].

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.