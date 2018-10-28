Winnipeg Animal Services expanding its Doggie Dates program

Winnipeg Animal Services is running a dating service, of sorts, to match up its pups with prospective new owners.

The Doggie Dates program — which allows Winnipeggers to take dogs for test walks — was started about a month-and-a-half ago and has already seen than 50 dogs taken out on dates.

"What we do is we match you with a dog that can go out with you on a doggie date," explained Leland Gordon, chief operating officer with the City of Winnipeg Animal Services, who says 10 dogs have already found homes through the program.

"We've had people take the dogs to The Forks, Assiniboine Park, take them home for an evening, take them home for a weekend.

The program is flexible, notes Gordon, meaning the dog dates can last a day, an afternoon, a weekend or even a whole week.

Those taking part put a deposit down on a credit card for the equivalent cost of adopting the dog for their first date. The money is refunded to the card when the dog is returned.

That deposit is waived for any future doggie dates, says Gordon.

A win-win-win

Gordon says the program is just as beneficial for the dogs as it for those taking them out.

"These dogs would just be sitting in a kennel," he said of the pups, which usually come to animal services as strays.

"Any dog that takes part in this is better socialized and it's getting exercise."

And with the dogs suited up in bright orange vests that say "adopt me" on them for their dates, it's also been a good way for animal services to get exposure, says Gordon.

"It's super cool, super easy and super innovative," he said.

The dogs get gussied up in vests that say "adopt me" for their dates. (Travis Golby/CBC)

With the success, animal services is now expanding the program to see dogs and their suitors take their walks at local malls, and so far Kildonan Place Shopping Centre has agreed to the idea.

Gordon says the indoor option will allow for a more comfortable date during the winter months.

"It's an easy way to take out a dog for a short period of time," he said.

"And the nice thing about this program is that it's giving our dogs more exposure, it's contributing to healthy living for the people who are participating and it's helping some of these dogs get adopted."

Doggie dates can be arranged by calling 311 or by dropping by animal services at 1057 Logan Ave.