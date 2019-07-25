Not picking up after your pet is a crappy thing to doo-doo, which is why one Winnipeg pet owner hopes to help curb the amount of dog poop dotting parts of her neighbourhood.

Elizabeth Bathie created a community dog-waste bin in her River Heights yard to encourage dog owners to toss their pooch's poop rather than leave it on a lawn for someone to step on.

The impetus for the bin stemmed from people posting on the River Heights community Facebook page about the lack of trash receptacles in the area.

"There's really no places to drop your dog's business," she said, "so I thought I'd pick up a bin and do it myself."

This dog waste bin on Renfrew Street near Taylor Avenue is meant to encourage people in the River Heights neighbourhood to clean up after their dogs. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Bathie owns two dogs — rescues from the Winnipeg Humane Society named Rhino and Phoebe — and said she knows not everyone intends to leave their dog's business behind when they set out on a walk.

"Everyone's got an excuse and sometimes it's pretty legit," she said.

"Most of us are looking for respectful ways to dispose of the trash and there just aren't many options."

Elizabeth Bathie checks on her bin. She hopes others copy her idea and start putting their own bins out in other neighbourhoods. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Her neighbour Thanh Tran appreciates what Bathie is doing. He sometimes finds the telltale signs that another dog was in his yard.

"They just leave it there, a lot of people," he said.

Besides being unneighbourly, that can also be expensive — failure to clean up after your dog can result in a $400 fine ($200 if paid early), a city spokesperson said.

Thanh Tran and his dog Kiki live a few doors down from Bathie. He says the bin is a good idea because he often finds dog poop when out on walks and ocassionally even picks it up for those who left it behind. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Patience Ngcobo and her two kids, Jessica and Onunkwo, immigrated from South Africa to Winnipeg last year and live just off Taylor, near Bathie's block. They say the neighbourhood is clean but Bathie's bin could make it cleaner.

"It also helps out the community … so people don't step on dog poop," Onunkwo said with a grin.

Patience Ngcobo, centre, moved to Winnipeg one year ago with her children, Jessica and Onunkwo. They say they love River Heights and think the community bin is a great idea to keep the neighbourhood clean. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Olivia Ullyot likes taking her dogs, Roxy and Luna, to the Charleswood off-leash dog park because there are trash receptacles stationed throughout.

It's one of the reasons she prefers the fenced-in green space to taking her dogs on walks through nearby communities.

"If I am out for a walk with these guys in a community setting I have to take the bag all the way home," she said.

Luna and Roxy rest in the shade at the Charleswood off-leash dog park. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"I think it would be great if there were stations around the city."

Lucas Rodrigues would like to see the idea spread, too.

"People sometimes don't like to carry it around with them the whole way, but if there was kind of those stops along the way I think more people would be doing it," he said.

Lucas Rodrigues and his retriever, Tara, visited the Charleswood off-leash dog park Thursday, dog doo-doo bags in hand. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Bathie said she came up with the idea for the dog-waste bin on a whim, but based on praise she's received online, she plans to keep it there indefinitely.

"Hopefully it will inspire other people to do the same."