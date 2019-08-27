It's the dog days of summer at City of Winnipeg wading pools

Wading pools may be closing, but the City of Winnipeg is inviting your furry friends to come for a dip to close out the season.

On Saturday, licensed dogs of all sizes can swim at two of the city's wading pools.

At the Bruce Park Wading Pool in St. James, dogs under 30 pounds can paddle between 10 a.m. and noon. Larger dogs can swim between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Across the city at the Southdale Community Centre Wading Pool, dogs over 30 pounds can splash around between 10 a.m. and noon. Smaller dogs can swim between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

All participants need to contact 311 to register for a one hour time slot.