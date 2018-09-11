Winnipeg police release name of suspect in violent dog attack

Winnipeg police are asking for help locating a 20-year-old man who they believe stabbed a dog in the face at the end of August.

Alex Arumeul Genaille is described as being 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 172 pounds with a medium build and brown hair and brown eyes.

The grisly attack on Aug. 31 was caught on video, and shows a group of young people going through a lane on Stella Avenue, in the Lord Selkirk area at about 9:15 p.m., when one of them stops.

The suspect has a backpack and stops to pull out a mask and gloves. He puts them on, pulls out a knife and stabs the dog through a backyard fence and then takes off.

The dog, a seven-year-old mastiff named Cooter, was badly wounded in the attack. The knife punctured his nostril and went through to his teeth. Cooter survived, but had to have surgery that left his owner, Mark Eskow, with a vet bill of more than $1,000.

Cooter is expected to be OK but had to have a surgery after being stabbed in the nose Friday night. (Mark Eskow/Submitted)

Genaille was identified as a suspect through video surveillance and interviews with witnesses.

Investigators believe the dog was barking, and that motivated the suspect to attack it, said Const. Jay Murray during a press briefing Tuesday.

The incident has caused outrage among Winnipeggers, Murray said.

Cooter is expected to have stitches for a while. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"You can see there's a large amount of people in the city of Winnipeg who are going to be furious about this incident, and have been," he said.

"This is somebody's loved animal. To some people, their animals are like family members. And if you're going to seriously hurt them like that, you're going to cause a lot of grief and trauma for the owner of that animal."

Major Crimes is now handling the investigation. Anyone with any information on Genaille's whereabouts or that they believe may assist investigators is asked to call the unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).