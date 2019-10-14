Dog gets zapped by downed power line due to Winnipeg storm
City of Winnipeg has declared local state of emergency due to storm damage
A dog was zapped in Winnipeg after coming into contact with a downed power line on Sunday.
The incident happened in Old St. Vital when the four-legged animal came into contact with the live line while walking through a puddle.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had few details available but confirmed it received a 911 call shortly after 5:30 p.m. for a downed power line that shocked a dog in the area of St. Andrew Road and Hull Avenue.
When crews arrived, the dog was no longer on scene and crews were not required.
Sunday's incident is at least the third in recent days where a person or animal got hurt due to the October long weekend storm that has wreaked havoc on Manitoba.
On Friday morning, a woman was knocked unconscious on the road by a falling heavy tree branch. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
The city says three people were also sent to hospital in stable condition Friday morning on Queen Elizabeth Way after a crash with Winnipeg Transit.
Live downed power lines in a parking lot forced the evacuation of an advance voting station at Robert A. Steen Community Centre Sunday evening. No one was hurt.
Amid a provincial state of emergency, the city is warning residents to be careful while walking around and is asking anyone who sees a downed power line to call 911.
