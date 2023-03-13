Overflow of dogs prompts Winnipeg Animal Services to hold sale

Winnipeg Animal Services held a dog sale on the weekend, as its shelter deals with an ongoing influx of pets that leaves it regularly over capacity.

"We're seeing more dogs coming in after the pandemic, which is very sad," Leland Gordon, general manager of Animal Services, told CBC on Sunday.

"It seems like we're having a dog sale every three or four weeks now, which is not the solution to overpopulation," he said.

"The number 1 solution to pet overpopulation is spay and neuter."

Those considering adopting a pet should do so through a local animal shelter or rescue centre, said Gordon, since many offer price-friendly options for spaying and neutering, licensing, microchipping, vaccinations and even pet health insurance.

"Almost every single dog that ends up at our facility is not spayed and neutered, [and is] not licensed or vaccinated," he said.

Most animal shelters and rescue centres in Winnipeg and across the country are dealing with influxes of cats and dogs, Leland says. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

People considering getting a dog should also consider whether they're ready for the lifelong commitment, he said, since most dogs live 10 to 15 years. People should also question whether they have the space and money for a dog.

"If more people were asking those questions, we would see less dogs ending up in animal services."

Dogs are available at the service centre every day and they're open seven days a week.

Gordon said most animal shelters and rescue centres across Winnipeg, the province and the country are over capacity.

Those who don't want to make a lifelong commitment can still help get dogs adopted through the service's successful doggy-date program, Gordon said.

The program lets people take dogs out "like a library book" for up to a week, he said. The dogs will have bright shirts advertising that they're up for adoption, and people can show them off at the West Kildonan and Grant Park malls.

Brylin Hasking-Schwan takes a German shepherd home on Sunday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Brylin Hasking-Schwan was happy to take home a "lively" German shepherd on Sunday.

"I live alone at home and I just want a companion to hang out with," she told CBC.

"Ever since I was little, I always wanted a German shepherd."

She said she was ready for the dog and urged others to make the commitment.

"There's tons in there that need good homes, and they look so lonely. How can you not want that for yourself?"

Gordon said it's important for people getting a dog to do some inward reflection before taking home a dog.

"Look at yourself and your lifestyle and try to get a dog that matches you," he said.

Animal shelters and rescue centres are often great matchmakers, since they already have a relationship with the dogs, and they typically have a short-term return policy, he said.

The hardest dogs to get adopted are the older and larger ones, Gordon said, but he urged people to reconsider the overlooked canines.

"When you get an adult dog, there's a 50/50 chance that dog is house trained. You get a puppy — zero per cent chance," he said.

"A lot of people think you can't teach an old dog new tricks. You can."