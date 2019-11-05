Dog rescued by firefighters after falling through frozen pond
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says incident should serve as a reminder to be cautious around waterways
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service are reminding people to keep their dogs on leashes around ice-covered waterways after rescuing a dog that had fallen through the ice on a pond in the Kilcona off-leash dog park Tuesday morning.
Crews received a 911 call from the dog's owner at about 7:22 a.m.
Upon arrival, crews found that the dog was close to 18 metres off shore, according to a City of Winnipeg news release.
They used an inflatable water rescue boat to get to the dog and bring it to shore.
Once on dry land, the dog was reunited with its owner.
Despite being in the water for close to 20 minutes, the dog appeared to be in good health, the news release said.
The incident should act as a warning to people that all ice is dangerous, said Mark Reshaur, assistant chief of Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.
"The ice is really misleading right now, especially with this skim of snow on top of it," he said.
If you find yourself in a similar situation with a person or pet, don't try to rescue them yourself, Reshaur said.
"If the pet won't come to shore, you can call us and we will come rescue it for you if it's fallen through the ice," he said.
"But do not go into the water, because we just end up having to rescue more people."
