City invites Winnipeg pet owners to a puppy pool party
Dogs allowed at 2 wading pools just before they close for the season
Some pools in Winnipeg went to the dogs Saturday as the City of Winnipeg invited owners to bring their pooches for an end-of-season last pool party.
City of Winnipeg outdoor aquatics facilities are beginning to close for the season.
But just before they do, the city invited the public to bring their licensed dogs for a swim at two wading pools on Saturday: the Norwood Wading Pool and Bruce Park Wading Pool.
City wading pools started closing for the season on Aug. 22.
Other wading pools will be open until Labour Day, including Central Park, Dakota Park, Machray Park, Shaughnessy Park, Sturgeon Heights Community Centre, Vimy Ridge Memorial Park, West Kildonan Community Centre and Westdale Park.
Check out the photo gallery below for a tail-wagging good time:
