Dog's owner sued after Winnipeg letter carrier injures knee fleeing alleged attack

The owner of a dog that allegedly chased a Winnipeg letter carrier two years ago is being sued for the mailman's injuries, which the suit says happened while the carrier was fleeing from the dog.

According to a statement of claim filed last week, the dog and its owner were visiting a home on Bannerman Avenue on June 15, 2018, when the animal got loose and chased the Canada Post letter carrier.

The statement says the carrier dropped off the mail and, while he was still on the steps outside the front door, someone who was talking on the phone inside the home opened the door and let the dog out.

That's when the dog charged at the carrier, as if the animal was "preparing to attack," the claim states. In response, the carrier turned and jumped over the steps before bolting out of the yard.

The Canada Post employee did not meddle with or provoke the dog, the claim says.

The carrier is alleged to have injured his right knee while trying to run away from the canine.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Long-lasting injuries

The claim says the carrier tore the medial meniscus in his right knee, causing swelling, pain and tenderness. As a result, he developed a limp, which caused a lower-back strain, and had difficulty walking, driving carrying heavy loads.

He was unable to carry out his full duties as a letter carrier for several months, the claim says.

The claim lists several treatments the carrier had to undergo for his injury, including multiple doctors visits, physiotherapy, laser therapy, X-ray and MRI examinations, and a prescription knee brace and pain medication.

Because the carrier was compensated for his injuries under the Government Employees Compensation Act, the federal government is suing the dog's owner for the damages and costs it incurred.