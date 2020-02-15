Dog stolen in car theft reunited with owner: 'She's home and I'm so happy'

A Winnipeg woman and her dog have been reunited days after her car was stolen with the dog inside.

Mary Perron tried to be a good Samaritan, stopping to help a group of people who were having car problems, but ended up stranded in a Winnipeg parking lot after her vehicle was stolen — with Mikki the dog missing too.

Perron said the people who found Mikki recognized the two-year-old shepherd and border collie cross from the news. When they came across Mikki, Perron said they opened the door to their car and the dog ran right in.

"But now she's home and I'm so happy. When I first found out [she was safe] I wanted to run into the street and tell everyone she was back."

"I am so, so happy," Perron said, between throwing the ball for Mikki in her front yard. "This dog was a rescue dog. When I lost her, I was scared she would have to go through all that again."

Mary Perron and Mikki were happily reunited on Saturday afternoon in Perron's front yard. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Since Thursday night, Perron said she has barely slept, responding to countless tips and messages from people who were hoping to find Mikki.

"I'm thankful that the thieves let her go," she said.

Perron is also grateful to the various animal rescue groups and the Winnipeg Police, who all posted about Mikki's theft. "I want to thank them all for helping me get her back. I'm so grateful," she said

"I had so many responses, I was up until 3 a.m. responding to all the people who kept contacting me."

Reunited with Mikki, Mary Perron says she's grateful to the countless people who shared her story and helped her get her dog back. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Perron said Mikki means the world to her, and hopes she can pay forward the kindness of all the people who helped her look for her dog.

"I lost my husband not too long ago — four years ago — and he was the love of my life, and I had felt that I had lost my life. And then when I got Mikki and saved her, I felt like it was him giving me back something to take care of," she said.

"I love my dog. She's kind of bossy sometimes, but I'm so happy to have her back and she can be bossy as much as she wants."