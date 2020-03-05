Dog owner charged in attack at motel that left 2 with life-altering injuries

The owner of the dogs that mauled three people at a Winnipeg motel has been charged.

The owner was among two people rushed to hospital with what police described at the time as "severe, life-altering injuries."

The city's Animal Services Agency, which investigated the Feb. 29 attack in the parking lot of the Capri Motel on Pembina Highway, said the dogs turned on their owner. The other people injured were trying to help the owner.

The city said there were four dogs in total, three adults and a pup, but it's believed the pup wasn't directly involved in the attack.

The Animal Services Agency said Thursday that the owner is charged under the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw. For privacy reasons, no details on the nature of the charges is being released.

As well, no information about the current condition of the three people has been provided.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. about the violence, which witnesses described as extremely bloody, compounded by screaming, barking, and crying.

When officers arrived, the dogs had run off across Pembina. Two made it across, but the pup and an adult dog were hit by a vehicle.

The pup was taken to a veterinarian and treated and later sent to a rescue organization. The wounded adult dog had to be euthanized, the city said in a news release.

The two other dogs were found in the neighbourhood and shot by police officers. They were not examined by animal services and their breeds were not confirmed, the city said.

The pup is too young to determine the breed, the news release said.

The adult dog hit by the car and later euthanized was predominantly an American Pit Bull Terrier, which is a banned breed in Winnipeg.

None of the dogs were spayed or neutered or licensed, and none were believed to have rabies.

"In addition, there was no indication to suggest these dogs were used for fighting," the city said.