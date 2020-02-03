Service dog owner frustrated by lack of enforcement of dog owner bylaws

A service dog owner says he's concerned about the lack of enforcement of bylaws for dog owners after having two altercations in the last month that put the terrier he depends on at risk.

Bill Tucker has a Jack Russell terrier named Jackie that he relies on to help manage his post-traumatic stress disorder.

"She's as necessary as someone who requires a wheelchair. She has the same meaning, the same value to me, to my quality of life," he said.

"And when I feel that dog is going to be threatened or is going to be injured, I'm not going to wait for my dog to be injured before I take steps to protect her the same way that she would protect me."

Tucker says his service dog, Jackie, helps him navigate his post-traumatic stress disorder. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

Tucker was downtown with his dog on McDermot Street when he was approached by a man walking his golden retriever without a leash about a month ago, he said.

When he told the owner his dog should be on a leash and that his service animal shouldn't be interfered with, the man threatened him and spat in his face.

The same thing happened again, this time on Lombard Avenue with another man and his dog, Tucker said. In that incident, the man told him he didn't care.

"I get fearful when that happens because a) the dog is off leash, b) it's an unidentified dog, and c) when I tell the owner that your dog should be on a leash and my dog is a service animal and shouldn't be distracted or interfered with, they basically told me they don't care," he said.

In Manitoba, a service animal is defined as an animal identified as having been trained, including a dog that's been trained by its owner, to provide assistance to someone with a disability, a provincial spokesperson said.

The province doesn't certify or regulate service animal designations.

Police, animal services called

He said he called police about both incidents.

An officer did call him about filing a report regarding the first incident, but after playing phone tag with him for a few days, he hasn't heard back, he said.

For the second incident, he was referred to the city's animal services department, where he was told they didn't consider it an emergency unless the animal was attacked, and their normal response time was one business day, he said.

He doesn't understand why a dog would have to be injured in order for the city to enforce a law meant to protect them.

"I don't understand why they would require it to become a violent situation before they're willing to intervene," he said.

Tucker says he doesn't understand why bylaws meant to protect people and their dogs are in place if they're not enforced. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

Asked to comment, a City of Winnipeg spokesperson said when animal services officers become aware of a pet owner who is not in compliance with the responsible pet ownership bylaw, they must enforce the bylaw.

"Officers may become aware of bylaw non-compliance through community visits in neighbourhoods and parks or through complaints. As outlined in the bylaw, this includes running at large. Complaints can be submitted to 311," Joelle Schmidt said in an email.

"If a resident is in a threatening situation they should call the Winnipeg Police Service."

Incidents common

What Tucker experienced tends to happen frequently to service dog owners because of a lack of understanding of service dogs and their role, said George Leonard, master dog trainer for MSAR Service Dogs.

If a service dog is attacked by another dog, it can put the animal out of service because the dog won't be able to be calm in public anymore, he said.

That can take a huge toll on its owner, who depends on the dog for essential services, he said.

People with dogs should keep that in mind, and keep their dogs on a leash and away from a service dog doing its job, he said.

"Remember, these are working dogs for some person with a disability that they depend on. This is not just some random pet. This is a trained service animal that's providing a high-quality service and you're going to dramatically affect that person's life if that dog gets injured," he said.