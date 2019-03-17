Dog dies from smoke inhalation after Saturday evening fire

A family dog died from smoke inhalation after a fire at a home on Hartford Avenue in Winnipeg Saturday evening.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a fire in a single family bungalow at 6:05 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found heavy smoke. The fire was quickly knocked down, with crews bringing it under control less than half an hour after they arrived.

The human occupants of the home made it out safe, but crews found a family dog in the residence. Crews tried to resuscitate the dog, but it succumbed to smoke inhalation.

The home suffered significant smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More from CBC Manitoba: