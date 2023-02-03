Content
Southeastern Manitoban charged with illegally placing traps that killed 2 dogs

A southeastern Manitoba resident faces possible fines and imprisonment after illegal traps killed two dogs on private property, Manitoba Conservation said in summary of recent enforcement actions.

Snares were placed on private property near La Broquerie without owner's permission, province says

A black-and-grey stone sign reading R.M. of La Broquerie.
Traps placed on private property in the RM of La Broquerie, east of Steinbach, killed two dogs, the province says. (Mohamed-Amin Kehel/Radio-Canada)

In November, a property owner near La Broquerie, east of Steinbach, reported two snares were placed on his land without permission, the province said Friday in a press release.

Two dogs belonging to the property owner died in those traps.

Manitoba Conservation identified a suspect who lives west in La Broquerie West, a semi-rural area between Steinbach and La Broquerie.

The news release didn't provide any other identifying details about the person, but said they have been charged with with trapping on private land without permission and trapping in a manner dangerous to property. 

The accused faces a fine of up to $25,000 and up to six months in jail.

