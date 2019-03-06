Dog killed during home invasion in northern Manitoba city

Three people forced their way into a house in northern Manitoba after first killing a dog in the yard, RCMP say.

Two adults and a child ran out the back door when the intruders came in through the front, just after 1 p.m. Monday in Thompson, police said.

Once outside, the adults called police, who rushed to the house on Ash Street in the centre of the city. When they arrived, the intruders were already gone.

The victims said three males knocked on the door and asked to be let in, but when the homeowner declined they started to force their way inside, according to RCMP.

That's when the adults and child ran and found their dog seriously injured in the backyard. The animals was rushed to a veterinarian for urgent care but died from its injuries, RCMP said.

Police say the dog was stabbed.

Neither of the adults or the child was hurt in the incident.

One of the suspects is described as being about six feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a grey tuque with a red stripe, a grey jacket and winter boots.

The only description of the other two suspects is that they were dressed in dark clothing and that one has a tattoo of a tear drop on his face.

The RCMP and its Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 204-677-6909 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.