Dogs 'turned on their owner' in attack at Winnipeg motel, head of animal services says

The dogs that sent three people to hospital Sunday morning deliberately turned on their owner, the CEO of Winnipeg's Animal Services Agency says.

"This is not a pack of dogs attacking random people. This was dogs that turned on their owner and turned on an acquaintance of that owner who was trying to help," Leland Gordon told CBC's Information Radio host Marcy Markusa.

The attack by four dogs in the parking lot of the Capri Motel on Pembina Highway brought out 13 police units, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and Winnipeg animal services staff to secure the animals.

The dogs' owner and another person suffered life-altering injuries, police said.

Gordon said he has never seen anything like what happened Sunday morning in his 10 years running animal services.

"It's very rare that dogs would turn on an owner" and the whole situation is "tragic" for all involved, Gordon said, but he wouldn't divulge specifics about the case.

The dogs involved were all pitbull-mastiffs, which are considered tough or bully breeds.

The first thing owners must realize when it comes to those types of dogs is that they require a lot of disciplined training, Gordon said.

The dogs also were not spayed or neutered, which did not help the situation, he said.

The environment in which a dog is raised also plays a factor in its behaviour, Gordon said.

"Was the dog growing up around violence? Was it growing up around criminality? Because dogs can get protective," he said.

"Dogs are how we raise them. Whether or not your dog is a bully breed … you have to raise your dogs properly and put them in scenarios where they don't have negative outcomes."

An adult dog and a puppy are currently being cared for by animal services, while the other two were shot by police.

The puppy is believed not to be involved in what happened, Gordon said.

The future of the two dogs in animal services' care is unknown at this point, he said.

Gordon said animal services will decide whether charges will be laid.