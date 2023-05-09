52-year-old woman seriously injured in attack by pack of dogs on Peguis First Nation

A 52-year-old woman from Peguis First Nation was attacked by pack of dogs on the weekend and had to be airlifted to hospital, RCMP said.

Police were called to a home on Peguis First Nation in Manitoba's Interlake region shortly after midnight on Sunday after the woman was injured, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

The woman was walking when she was attacked by several dogs, but managed to get to a home to ask for help.

The 52-year-old was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said.

Police have been told by chief and council that the dogs believed to be responsible for the attack have been euthanized.

RCMP continue to investigate.

