Emaciated 96-year-old had fractures, head injuries, bruises, doctor testifies at daughter's trial

A doctor who treated Elene Collins before she died suspected the 96-year-old, who had multiple injuries, was being neglected by her daughter, a Brandon, Man., courtroom heard Thursday morning.

Dr. Barbara Kelleher testified in the Court of Queen's Bench on Thursday, the second day of Rae Deutscher's trail before a judge alone.

Deutscher, 60, has pleaded not guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life to her mother, who was under her charge.

Kelleher cared for Collins at the Brandon Regional Health Centre for four days after she was admitted to the hospital in November 2014 and the three days before she died on Dec. 24, 2014.

She and Dr. Jacie Grobb, the emergency room physician who was the first to see Collins when she arrived at the Brandon hospital on Nov. 26, 2014, both testified that Collins' case stood out.

"She had fractures and head injuries and bruises and scrapes and marks," Kelleher said. "She was also very emaciated. It wasn't right."

Both described large bruises over Collins' body, including one in particular over her right eye, as well as fractured ribs and bleeding around the brain.

Collins went to the hospital after her granddaughter learned she had been living on the bathroom floor of Deutscher's home. Family called police and paramedics took Collins to the hospital.

On Wednesday, the trial heard from several family members. Chandra Hawkins, Deutscher's daughter, testified that she and other family members had become concerned on several occasions about the care Deutscher was providing to Collins and that the family twice contacted police.

The family first contacted police in June 2014 with concerns about her care, but an assessment by a geriatric mental health team found no concerns.

The family called police again in November 2014, after Hawkins learned Collins' condition had worsened and she had been living in a duvet on the bathroom floor in Deutscher's home.

She died less than a month later in hospital.

Hawkins testified that her mom had refused to take Collins to a doctor after she moved her from Saskatoon to Brandon in 2013 and instead had her on a number of vitamins and supplements.

Neglect suspected

Kelleher testified Thursday that she had reviewed Collins' medical chart and it showed just one doctor's visit, soon after she moved to Brandon, and no others until she arrived at the hospital.

She said concerns were raised about the age of some of the fractures and injuries and the lack of medical care.

"Her power of attorney was the person we felt had been neglecting her," Kelleher testified, adding that medical staff had tried to get her care signed over to a public trustee under the Vulnerable Persons Act. Deutscher held Collins' power of attorney at the time.

Kelleher said she met with Deutscher on Nov. 28, 2014, along with a social worker, to try to ascertain when and how the injuries occurred.

"From what I could tell, she had tripped [on a rug], and that was approximately maybe two months or more ago was all I got," Kelleher said, based on what she was told by Deutscher. "And then she had fallen backwards.… Her daughter described it as she was seeing if she could walk.

"She was very vague," Kelleher testified. "I did get the gist that she left her while she went to work, sitting on the couch with a blanket, and she would be there until she got home."

Deutscher never called for help or took her mother to the emergency room, Kelleher said.

"She never sought home care when she was not able to tend to her."

Kelleher also testified that Collins was given comfort care in the hospital, but was never well enough to leave.

Grobb ordered bloodwork, a CT scan and X-rays for Collins, court heard. She also consulted a neurosurgeon, but it was decided that surgery would not be a good route, as Collins was old and frail and likely would not survive due to her condition.

On cross-examination, defence lawyer Andrew Synyshyn reiterated to Grobb and the court several times that Collins was 96 and some of her medical issues could have arisen due to her advanced age.

Grobb testified that tests of Collins' heart and respiratory systems were normal, as was her blood work. Her pupils were also reactive, she testified when asked by Synyshyn.

Kelleher will face cross-examination Thursday afternoon.