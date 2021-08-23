Doctors Manitoba calls for COVID-19 vaccine mandate in health care, other sectors

Doctors Manitoba wants the health-care system and other sectors to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory as the threat of the highly contagious delta variant looms.

"When you consider the threat posed by COVID-19 compared to how safe and effective the vaccines are, requiring employee immunization is a necessary next step," said Dr. Kristjan Thompson, the president of Doctors Manitoba, in a news release on Monday.

"This must be a requirement in health care, where it is all workers' duty to protect the health of their patients."

Doctors Manitoba is also calling on other employers to strongly consider a mandatory vaccine policy to keep their staff and the public safe.

This not only includes public sector employers like schools, universities and correctional facilities, but also private sector employers in manufacturing, food production, service industries and other higher risk environments, Thompson said.

Public health experts warn COVID-19 cases will skyrocket with the delta variant, as scientists estimate delta is spreading roughly 50 per cent faster than the alpha variant, which was 50 per cent more contagious than the original virus strain. (Marta Lavandier/The Associated Press)

Last week, three Winnipeg school divisions announced they are making masks mandatory for the upcoming school year.

Pembina Trails School Division said Friday it will also require staff to be fully vaccinated.

Many of Manitoba's universities and colleges will also require staff and students to prove they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend campus this fall.

Meanwhile, patrons and staff of several major arts organizations in Winnipeg — including the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre and the Centennial Concert Hall — will have to be fully vaccinated when their new seasons begin.

Doctors Manitoba wants to see more sectors on board with mandatory vaccines for employees in light of a delta wave on the horizon.

"No one should be forced to accept any medical intervention, and that includes a COVID-19 vaccine. When that choice risks other people's lives, however, it should come with repercussions," Thompson said in the release.

Scientists estimate delta is spreading roughly 50 per cent faster than the alpha variant, which was 50 per cent more contagious than the original virus strain, according to the Yale School of Public Health .

There have been 867 cases of the delta variant in Manitoba, with 14 active cases as of Friday, the last time online provincial data was updated. Nine people's deaths have been linked to that variant.

In the United States and other Canadian provinces, cases and hospitalizations skyrocketed as the variant became dominant.

Although the mandate should be in place for the majority of workers, steps should be taken to protect the very few people who can't be vaccinated for legitimate reasons, Thompson said.

That could include frequent testing, continued use of personal protective equipment and possible relocation to be physically distanced from the public and other workers.

The percentage of eligible Manitobans with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine sits at 81.1 per cent as of Friday, while 75 per cent have both doses.