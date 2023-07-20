Tentative deal with doctors aims to address doctor shortage, retention issues in Manitoba

Doctors Manitoba and the provincial government have reached a tentative agreement that includes a $268-million funding boost and initiatives to help address physician shortages and retention issues over the next four years.

The tentative physician services agreement covers physician pay and funds to operate their medical practices, including costs for staff, equipment, supplies and clinic space, among other expenses.

It also includes a number of targeted funding increases to help doctor retention and recruitment in rural and northern areas, the Manitoba government said in a news release on Thursday.

The funding also includes more resources to address the ongoing surgical and diagnostic backlog, the news release says.

The task force said in April that it's eliminated backlogs in 10 of its roughly 30 focus areas and made significant progress in five others, which have been cut by 47 to 94 per cent.

CBC News has requested a more recent update on the current backlog from the province.

The new doctors deal also aims to attract more physicians to inpatient and emergency departments.

It also introduces a permanent funding model for virtual visits, so Manitoba patients can continue to get care by phone or video.

It includes increased funding with market adjustments and a special retention payment in the first year, plus compounding two per cent annual general increases in the three remaining years of the agreement, which will expire on March 31, 2027.

The current agreement expired on March 31.

Doctors Manitoba president Dr. Michael Boroditsky says the board has recommended the tentative agreement to members.

The deal must be ratified by Manitoba doctors. That's anticipated to be done by Aug. 14.