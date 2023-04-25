Doctors Manitoba unveils 'prescription' for health care, calls on political parties to adopt recommendations

A physicians' advocacy organization has a vision to fix health care in the province that it hopes political parties will adopt ahead of this fall's election.

In a new report released Thursday titled Prescription for Health Care, Doctors Manitoba outlines a seven-point plan that includes proposals to reduce wait times, recruit more physicians and health-care providers, and expand mental health and addictions treatment, among other things.

The plan was shared with all of Manitoba's political parties in advance. The hope is that they will adopt some, if not all, of the recommendations in their campaign platforms, said Dr. Michael Boroditsky, president of Doctors Manitoba, at a news conference Thursday.

"It's to drive conversation and to push forward what we think would be a better way to improve our health-care system."

The report summarizes and expands on some proposals Doctors Manitoba has made before, including adding at least 400 doctors in the province to address shortages.

The organization's plan also calls for:

The addition of 250 more health-care professionals, such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants, to support family doctor practices and address burnout among family doctors.

The addition of 150 more psychiatrists, psychologists and other mental health professionals over the next four years.

Adopting a target occupancy rate for hospitals that includes surge capacity.

Increasing uptake of screening and immunizations.

Creating a $10-million innovation fund to support research and development in medicine.

The report is based on several months of research and consultation with physicians, Doctors Manitoba said in a news release.