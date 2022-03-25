Doctors Manitoba honours physicians who helped guide the province during the pandemic

Doctors who helped Manitobans get access to COVID-19 vaccines and guided them through some of the toughest months of the pandemic are being honoured by their peers.

Among the recipients of the annual Doctors Manitoba awards are Dr. Joss Reimer, Dr. Marcia Anderson and Dr. Barry Lavallee, all of whom played significant roles in Manitoba's pandemic response.

Anderson, one of the Indigenous medical experts leading the Manitoba First Nations pandemic response team, was named Physician of the Year for her efforts to reduce the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on diverse BIPOC communities.

Dr. Marcia Anderson has served as public health lead of the Manitoba First Nation Pandemic Response Co-ordination Team. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Reimer was named Humanitarian of the Year for the work she has done as the medical lead of the province's vaccine task force to inform and protect Manitobans.

Dr. Joss Reimer, left, was named Humanitarian of the Year for the work she has done as the medical lead of the province's vaccine task force. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Lavallee, who was one of the four recipients of the organization's medals of excellence, serves as health lead of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) and has played a key role in guiding the organization's pandemic response in northern Manitoban First Nations.

MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee presented him with a star blanket Friday afternoon in recognition of his Doctors Manitoba Medal of Excellence.

"My community of people elevate me and allow me to conduct the best research, they allow me to interogate the systems to make sure of our rights to gain access to health care, especially during this pandemic. and that's the fight we've done collectively together," he said after the ceremony.

"It's not all about me, it's about a large number of very intelligent people in our communities. It's not about me, it's about the people that I serve."

Medals of excellence also went to Dr. Trina Mathison, Dr. Jai Shankar and Dr. Benson Yip.

Other recipients of this year's awards include Dr. Brian Postl, dean of the Rady faculty of health sciences at the University of Manitoba, who received the Distinguished Service Award for his efforts to champion health equity

Dr. Dorothy Yu was recognized also as Resident of the Year for her work to reduce wait times for psychiatric consultation and leadership of her team.

Additional information on the award recipients can be found on the Doctor's Manitoba website.