With doctors 'drowning in paperwork,' advocacy group wants Manitoba to act

A doctor's advocacy organization in Manitoba is urging the province to act to reduce the amount of administrative work physicians in the province are tasked with.

Dr. Candace Bradshaw, president of Doctors Manitoba and a family physician, said that work includes doing paperwork, completing electronic medical records and "other time-consuming bureaucratic practices" — and it means doctors are left with less time to actually see patients.

"Simply put, physicians are drowning in paperwork," Bradshaw said during a Zoom news conference on Monday afternoon, where she also said the administrative burden is a leading cause of burnout among physicians.

"It is absolutely soul-sucking work, because we know a lot of it is unnecessary and yet we are required to do it."

Part of the problem is that there's no one source creating all this extra work, Bradshaw said. It comes from hospitals, local health systems, provincial and federal governments, regulators and private insurance companies.

The call from Doctors Manitoba comes on the same day as a report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business that shows doctors across the country spend 18.5 million hours on unnecessary administrative work every year — the equivalent of 55.6 million patient visits.

That report helps people understand the scope of a longstanding problem that doctors have urged governments to address for years, Bradshaw said.

In Manitoba, physicians spend about 591,000 hours on that work per year, which is equal to about 1.8 million patient visits, she said.