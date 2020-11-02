'We are in grave peril': Manitoba doctors call for emergency funding to deal with COVID-19 spike

Manitoba has entered a new phase of heightened restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19, but many doctors and infectious disease experts say the province still needs to do more.

For the second time in less than a week, doctors in the province have penned an open letter to Premier Brian Pallister, calling for stronger action from the province, including emergency funding to deal with the spike in cases.

"Over the last several weeks, we have watched our COVID pandemic spiral out of control with a test positivity rate of 8.9 per cent and mathematical modelling from jurisdictions around the world showing we are in grave peril," states the letter, signed by more than 180 doctors and dated Nov. 1.

"In 12 weeks, our numbers have become the worst in the country, the outbreak at Parkview Place had claimed 22 lives as of October 31, and our existing ICU beds are now full."

As of Sunday, there were 120 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Manitoba, including 18 in intensive care.

Manitoba reported six new COVID-related deaths that day, bringing the total to 75. Fifty-five of those deaths have been in the month of October.

Between Friday and Sunday, the province reported 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, and now has the highest number of cases per capita in Canada.

"We have the highest degree of concern about what is happening right now," Dr. Jillian Horton said in an interview with CBC News on Sunday.

"That needs to be followed with the most aggressive possible response at the highest levels of government," said Dr. Horton, a general internist in Winnipeg and one of those whose name is on the latest letter.

The letter from the doctors says the province's chief provincial public health officer needs more help.

"We are also concerned that Dr. Brent Roussin has neither the budget nor the resources to adequately protect our population from this virus," it says.

"It is clear that public health is overwhelmed, lacks the power to complete timely contact tracing, and is unable to provide timely results because testing capacity has been overwhelmed."

The letter goes on to outline seven steps the doctors believe the province needs to take in order to rein in the COVID-19 outbreak, including emergency funding "for contact tracking, public education, and other critical personnel needs" and to "increase our testing capacity and turnaround."

"Redeployment is not enough: they must be able to hire new staff," the doctors say.

"We are hearing countless stories about delayed followup and communication failure, and they are hampering the rest of our efforts, as well as the public's ability to protect themselves."

They also call for regional health authorities to take over any privately run personal care home that "that is not clearly controlling its outbreak."

The letter reiterates the need to more stringent closures and increased financial support for people whose incomes will drastically fall off due to those measures.

"We realize that these suggestions require enormous financial commitments. However, the virus makes not only the rules but determines the budget required to control it," the letter states.

"It is the fundamental duty of the government to protect its citizens from the physical, mental and economic impact of COVID-19. The only formula that has worked elsewhere in the world in decisive action by government, with compassionate and forward-thinking decisions that come with a high price tag.

"The price of failure is the highest price of all."

Read the open letter from the Manitoba doctors: