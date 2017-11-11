Winnipeg doctor now facing 11 sexual assault charges

Two more sexual assault charges have been laid against a Winnipeg doctor.

Eleven women have now come forward to accuse Dr. Amir Ravesh of assaults, dating back to 2013, at You Medical Centres, an Elmwood clinic where he used to practise.

However, the first day of testimony in his trial was delayed Monday as defence lawyers argued they weren't given the right documents and are owed the Crown's opinion on whether certain files are relevant to the case.

Ravesh, 51, whose full name is Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, is also charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Ravesh was released on bail in November but cannot practise medicine and must follow other conditions. None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.

Ravesh sat at the counsel table in the Court of Queen's Bench with his lawyers on Monday.

His lawyer, Martin Minuk, took issue with the way Crown prosecutor Mark Cantor provided an inventory of his records.

'Homework' for Crown

Justice Ken Champagne agreed that Supreme Court rulings indicate Cantor must provide an assessment of what the records mean — indicating why he believes certain records are relevant or why they aren't.

Minuk said because the Crown intends to prosecute the cases using similar-fact evidence — which means alleged wrongdoings in one case can inform the others — the Crown's take on the records, though many are the doctor's own medical files, is integrally important.

"This is a huge case. Yes, it's one," Minuk said. "But it's 11 trials back to back."

Crown and defence attorneys agreed to take the rest of Monday afternoon to compare documents and come up with an estimate of how long Cantor will need to provide a more detailed inventory.

"Mr. Cantor's going to have some homework to do," Champagne said.

A new date to begin hearing from witnesses will be set on Tuesday at 10 a.m.