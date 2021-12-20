Death threats, assaults against doctors surge in Manitoba, survey suggests

Nearly six in 10 Manitoba doctors have experienced incidents of abuse in the past month, adding to the stress and burnout that was already reaching concerning levels, says a provincial physicians' organization.

A survey conducted in November suggests that 57 per cent of doctors had experienced incidents of mistreatment over the previous month, including verbal abuse, threats, bullying and physical assault. More than half of the incidents appeared to be linked to the pandemic in some way.

Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba, which represents more than 3,000 physicians in the province, made a public appeal for kindness and respect for all health-care workers "trying to provide care under very difficult conditions."

"COVID-19 has been hard for everyone. Whether you are frustrated with pandemic restrictions or you are facing long wait times to get a medical test or surgery, please don't take these frustrations out on doctors," he said in a news release.

"They care about your well-being and they are advocating for you each and every day."

Nearly 60 per cent of the 403 doctors who completed the survey said incidents are occurring more frequently now than a year ago.

Most incidents occurred in doctors' offices or hospitals, though some occurred on social media, in public places and at physicians' homes, survey responses said.

They also appeared to occur more frequently among physicians who are women, Black, Indigenous or other people of colour, working in family medicine or working in rural communities.

Dr. Don Klassen, a family doctor in Winkler and at Boundary Trails Health Centre, said in the Doctors Manitoba news release that he has heard from several physicians who are considering early retirement or relocation.

"I've worked in the Southern Health region for decades and I've never seen anything like this," he said.

Examples of verbal abuse given in survey responses include people accusing doctors of somehow benefiting from the pandemic or of breaking the Nuremberg code — a set of ethical guidelines governing medical experimentation introduced in response to Nazi atrocities — and hoping they are executed.

Multiple physicians said they've received death threats, others have been spat on or faced vandalism and graffiti at their offices. Pamphlets that criticize vaccination policies have been left on staff cars at clinics or delivered to personal residences, the report on the survey says.

Doctors have reported people expressing frustration with vaccination requirements, with diagnostic or surgery delays, with restrictions on visitations, or about the lack of vaccine availability.

Thompson said doctors are encouraged by the federal government's passage last week of Bill C-3, legislation aimed at protecting health workers and patients from threats, violence and harassment.

Doctors Manitoba joined the Canadian Medical Association in pressing for the legislation following a number of incidents and protests earlier this year.

The new legislation amends the Criminal Code of Canada to make it illegal for people to intimidate health care workers, impede access to medical facilities or intimidate people accessing health services, including COVID-19 vaccinations. The new offences carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

"We are also calling on the provincial government and health system leaders to reinforce the need for respect and safety in medical facilities," Thompson said.