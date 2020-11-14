How some Winnipeggers are celebrating Diwali during the pandemic

For members of Winnipeg's Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities, Diwali celebrations will be a bit more subdued and quiet than usual this year.

Instead of marking the five-day festival of lights through large gatherings and social events, as they normally would, they're hosting virtual religious services and having small family dinners.

Diwali falls this year as all of Manitoba has entered into the red, or critical, level of the province's pandemic response system, in an effort to curb skyrocketing COVID-19 rates.

Under the latest restrictions, gatherings are limited to a maximum of five people, but the province's chief public health officer has strongly encouraged Manitobans not to socialize with anyone beyond members of their immediate household.

In-person religious and cultural gatherings are also banned under the latest orders.

According to Dinesh Sharma, chairperson of the Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre of Manitoba, Diwali typically brings gatherings of more than 5,000 people in Winnipeg — but that's not possible this year.

"Diwali festival goes for five days, but the main function is on Nov.14. People usually clean their home, dress up and exchange sweets, but this time, it's difficult to exchange the sweets and goodies," he said.

Sharma said the Ellice Avenue cultural centre was able to host virtual prayers for the celebration on Friday, where people were able to join on Facebook to read scriptures and sing hymns.

"It's difficult because you're used to those things. But now, with eight months in this [pandemic] situation, people are literally concerned.… Their life is more important," he said. "We can celebrate Diwali next year also."

For Sky Rajput, 25, this will be the first time in two decades where he won't be celebrating Diwali traditions with others. Rajput works at Bombay Spices, an Indian grocery store located on Pembina Highway in Winnipeg.

He said after working a 10-hour shift on Saturday, he plans to have dinner with his family. But this year, unlike the previous ones, there will be no exchanging sweets or fireworks.

A shrine in Rajput's home. He said this was taken after a puja, or worship ritual, during a Diwali celebration prior to 2020. (Submitted by Sky Rajput )

"It makes me feel sad that I'm unable to celebrate my own festival," he said. "But … if you start gathering with people, you won't be able to stop the virus from spreading, right?"

Shiv Prasad Shastri, a Hindu priest from the Manitoba Hindu Dharmik Sabha temple, is encouraging everyone to celebrate the holiday in their home.

"They don't need to come out," he said. "We need to follow the guidelines."

Shastri said his temple is also hosting a virtual service, where he will be lighting diyas — oil lamps — and offering prayers for people to join in online.

"The oil lamp lights the temples and our homes to light the positiveness in our life," he said.

Shastri said during this holiday, he's asking the gods to bring joy, prosperity and wealth to everyone. He wants people to feel happy while they wait for things to return to normal.

"The world is going through a very tough time right now … but soon, they're going to feel positive," he said. "It's going to happen."