237 licences suspended 1 month after Manitoba's distracted driving law launched

Manitoba isn't yielding when it comes to enforcing its new distracted driving law, which took effect Nov. 1.

At the end of November, 237 Manitoba drivers had had their driver's licence suspended for the minimum three-day period, Manitoba Public Insurance officials say.

The Winnipeg Police Service suspended 149 drivers, while the RCMP and Brandon Police Service dinged 67 and 21, respectively, for using hand-operated electronic devices while driving.

"Distracted driving remains a very serious road safety issue in Manitoba. In 2017 alone, distracted driving was a contributing factor in more than 15,000 collisions, while 30 Manitobans lost their lives in distracted-related motor vehicle collisions," said Satvir Jatana, MPI vice-president of communications.

"These police enforcement numbers confirm that too many Manitobans are still not getting the message about the dangers and consequences of distracted driving, and that should be a concern for all road users."

In addition to an immediate roadside suspension, drivers convicted of using a hand-operated electronic device while driving also face a fine of $672 and five demerits on the MPI's driver safety rating scale.

"Our officers regularly see distracted drivers cause collisions that result in serious injury and even death on roadways throughout the province; these drivers are a clear risk to all Manitobans," said assistant RCMP commissioner Scott Kolody.

"These new, strong penalties send a very clear message that such driving behaviour will not be tolerated. Officers across the province will continue to look for, ticket and suspend distracted drivers so that Manitoba roads are safer for everyone."