'Scary, right?': Dashcam catches distracted driver nearly hitting Mountie's car

A Manitoba RCMP dashboard camera caught a distracted teenage driver nearly colliding head-on with a Mountie's cruiser last week.

The video shows the driver travelling down Highway 317, which runs between Lac du Bonnet and Libau, Man., when all of a sudden the car begins drifting into the oncoming lane, forcing the RCMP officer driving the cruiser to move over to the shoulder.

It was "dangerously close," the RCMP said in a Facebook post, which prompted the officer to pull the driver over.

"The 19-year-old driver indicated she 'may' have been distracted."

She was charged with careless driving, slapped with a hefty fine of $672 and issued a serious offence notice.

RCMP added: "Scary, right?!"

Watch the scary near-miss: