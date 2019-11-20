'Scary, right?': Dashcam catches distracted driver nearly hitting Mountie's car
A Manitoba RCMP dashboard camera caught a distracted teenage driver nearly colliding head-on with a Mountie's cruiser last week.
Driver charged with careless driving, slapped with $672 fine and issued a serious offence notice
A Manitoba RCMP dashboard camera caught a distracted teenage driver nearly colliding head-on with a Mountie's cruiser last week.
The video shows the driver travelling down Highway 317, which runs between Lac du Bonnet and Libau, Man., when all of a sudden the car begins drifting into the oncoming lane, forcing the RCMP officer driving the cruiser to move over to the shoulder.
It was "dangerously close," the RCMP said in a Facebook post, which prompted the officer to pull the driver over.
"The 19-year-old driver indicated she 'may' have been distracted."
She was charged with careless driving, slapped with a hefty fine of $672 and issued a serious offence notice.
RCMP added: "Scary, right?!"
Watch the scary near-miss:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.