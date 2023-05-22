Winnipeg motorcycle ride draws attention to men's mental health, fundraises for cancer research

Winnipeggers dressed in formal attire and revved up their motorcycles on Sunday for an annual ride fundraising for prostate cancer research and raising awareness of men's mental health.

The "Distinguished Gentleman's Ride" took place in 100 countries on Sunday, including 29 Canadian cities, on behalf of the Movember charity. The event was created in Australia in 2012.

Around 50 men participated in Winnipeg's ninth annual ride. They met up at Moto 49 Inc., a St. Boniface motorcycle shop.

"I want the future of men's mental health to be moving in a positive direction," Marc Perreault, co-host of the Winnipeg event, told CBC News outside of the shop.

Men sharing their feelings and emotions is often stigmatized, he said, hindering their ability to seek mental health support.

"I think anybody should be able to get help for their mental health, and be able to get better, regardless of who you are," he said.

Sunday's motorcycle ride was significant to Perreault, who has three sons.

"It's really important to me — raising my voice — for them to understand that they are allowed to speak about their feelings and cry and be human."

The motorcyclists cruised to Torque Brewing in St. James for beer and pizza. They dressed up in formal wear and rode classic and vintage motorcycles to draw attention to their cause, Perreault said.

One motorcyclist, Murray Neufeld, has read about the worldwide event for years but didn't realize there was one in Winnipeg until recently.

"I always thought it was a great idea — get dressed up, have some fun with the guys," he told CBC News.

Pay attention to friends, family: attendee

He said it was a fun fundraiser for a good cause.

"We do, as men, try to hide whatever our problems are … especially mental health issues."

James Christie and Belle Jarniewski showed their support for Sunday's ride, riding alongside in a vehicle.

"I think it's wonderful to have this event," Jarniewski told CBC News, saying the subject of men's mental health is often ignored.

People need to keep an eye within their circles of friends and families, and encourage anyone they notice struggling to seek help, she said.

"I think for both men and women, it's so important."

Christie has been riding motorcycles for 55 years, he said. He hit the pavement for men's health for the first time in 1993 in Toronto.

He said men need to know it's OK to speak about their mental health, since it can be misperceived as showing weakness.

"This is one significant way to address that while doing what I've loved for my entire life."