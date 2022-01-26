2 people rushed to hospital after serious crash on Disraeli Freeway

A crash that closed down a section of the Disraeli Freeway late Tuesday night also sent two people to hospital.

Police reported Tuesday night that a serious crash forced the closure of northbound Disraeli near Logan Avenue. The freeway reopened around 6 a.m.

Police said Wednesday morning the crash happened near Disraeli and Talbot around 11 p.m. A vehicle collided with the back end of a loader that was clearing snow, police say.

A driver and a passenger were rushed to hospital. Two other people took off on foot, police said.

Disraeli reopened in both directions early Wednesday morning.

Police did not say what caused the crash.