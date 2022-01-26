Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

2 people rushed to hospital after serious crash on Disraeli Freeway

A crash that closed down a section of the Disraeli Freeway late Tuesday night also sent two people to hospital.

Disraeli reopens after hours-long closure due to collision that sent pair to hospital

CBC News ·
Winnipeg police blocked the northbound lanes of the Disraeli Freeway at Logan Avenue following a serious collision late Tuesday evening. Disraeli reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

A crash that closed down a section of the Disraeli Freeway late Tuesday night also sent two people to hospital.

Police reported Tuesday night that a serious crash forced the closure of northbound Disraeli near Logan Avenue. The freeway reopened around 6 a.m.

Police said Wednesday morning the crash happened near Disraeli and Talbot around 11 p.m. A vehicle collided with the back end of a loader that was clearing snow, police say.

A driver and a passenger were rushed to hospital. Two other people took off on foot, police said.

Disraeli reopened in both directions early Wednesday morning.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now