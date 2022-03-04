Manitobans urge empathy for all amid reports of racial discrimination against some Ukrainian refugees

The president of an organization that advocates for African and Black communities in Manitoba wants to see an investigation into reports some of those fleeing Ukraine have experienced discrimination "based on race, country of origin and religion."

"Every life is important whether … you're born in Ukraine or you come there to study or you come there to work," Titi Tijani, president of the African Communities of Manitoba Inc., said in an interview with CBC News.

The United Nations refugee agency said Thursday more than a million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, which is now in its eighth day.

Tijani said her organization has heard reports in the news, on social media and through community members that some people of African descent, many of them students in Ukraine, have been denied access to transportation such as trains or at the border of a neighbouring country.

In a news release, ACOMI called on the African Union, the government of Canada, the European Union and the United Nations to fully investigate these reports and guarantee safe passage to everyone trying to escape Ukraine.

"The world needs to send a clear message that human dignity and right to life should not be based on race, gender, country of origin or religion," Thursday's news release said.

ACOMI said it stands in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in Manitoba.

Titi Tijani is the president of African Communities of Manitoba, Inc. (Submitted by Titi Tijani)

"We're all … praying that cooler heads prevail," and that governments do what they can to stop the war, said Tijani.

"We're feeling empathy, you know, for everyone over there."

Some officials have responded to the reports of discrimination.

In a Tweet posted Wednesday, CNN reporter Sarah Sidner said she "had to fact check" the European Commission's emergency response co-ordinator on his claim that reports of discrimination could not be corroborated.

Sidner responds in the video that she had talked to Africans and Indians who said they had been pushed off trains and left behind.

"Any discrimination among people who are fleeing the conflict on the basis of any personal characteristic including citizenship or skin colour is completely unacceptable," European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič replies in the video.

ried not to be rude but I had to fact check a EU commissioner for Crisis Management on situation for Africans, Indians, Afghans trying to flee <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RussianUkrainianWar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RussianUkrainianWar</a>.<br>He said discrimination accusations might be fake news. I responded: They are not. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AfricansinUkraine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AfricansinUkraine</a> <a href="https://t.co/o5irbd0TRa">pic.twitter.com/o5irbd0TRa</a> —@sarasidnerCNN

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted an emergency line for international students trying to get out of the country, saying, "We are working intensively to ensure their safety & speed up their passage."

'Important we stick together'

Winnipegger Uche Nwankwo says he has been following developments in Ukraine closely — he has a nephew who was studying medicine there.

His nephew, who is from Nigeria, managed to get to Hungary a few days ago and didn't encounter discrimination himself, Nwankwo said.

"He didn't have that terrible experience," he said, but added he felt sad and disappointed to hear that others have.

Uche Nwankwo has a nephew who was studying medicine in Ukraine when Russia invaded. He'd like to see universities in other countries step up to help students fleeing from the conflict. (Submitted by Uche Nwankwo)

"We are all in this crisis together.… Nobody should be discriminated [against] based on their skin colour, based on their nationality in the crisis in Ukraine," he said.

"Almost every country that I've seen are supporting Ukrainians, condemning the invasion, trying to see how they can help them in one way or the other."

Any kind of discrimination needs to stop so people can remain united, he said.

"It's important that we stick together."

As for Nwankwo's nephew, he's now trying to figure out where to go next and what will happen with his studies.

"It's a feeling of uncertainty, a feeling of apprehension and not knowing what is going to happen next," he said.

On Thursday, Canada's federal immigration minister announced the government will create a new visa category allowing Ukrainians to come to Canada to live, work or study here for up to two years. There is no limit on how many people can come under the program, he said.

Fraser also announced the government is introducing an "expedited path" to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada, allowing a "wider circle of family members" to sponsor those who want to stay here.

Nwankwo said he'd like to see universities in other countries step up to help students like his nephew.

"I would like to see schools opening up to absorb the students, especially those who are at the point of almost completing their studies."