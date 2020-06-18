Man dies after dirt bike collides with car on Winnipeg street

A man is dead after his dirt bike collided with a car in Winnipeg's St. John's neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Emergency services personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision on Salter Street at Boyd Avenue just after 11 p.m., says a police news release.

Police say a man was driving a mini dirt bike — a type of off-road motorcycle — in the area when it collided with a car.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries. The occupants of the car were unharmed, police said.

An investigation revealed the man driving the dirt bike wasn't wearing a helmet and his bike wasn't legally permitted on city roads.

Members of the traffic unit continue to investigate and anyone with information about this incident is asked to called them at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).