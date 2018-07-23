Manitoba fines door-to-door sales company from Ontario $10K

A direct sales company from Ontario has been fined $10,000 for operating without a valid license in Manitoba.

Two penalties, $5,000 each, were issued on July 9 to True North Home Solutions for conducting door-to-door direct sales of HVAC, water filtration and air-quality systems in Manitoba without a vendor licence and direct seller licence.

The Consumer Protection Act requires vendors and direct sellers to be licensed.

Under the act, corporations are subject to an administrative penalty of $5,000 for the first contravention, $10,000 for a second and $20,000 for any subsequent contravention.

Manitoba consumers who enter direct sales agreements with unlicensed businesses or individuals have one year to cancel their purchase. They are urged to contact the Consumer Protection Office for advice on how to proceed.