As Queen Elizabeth marks Platinum Jubilee, what does monarchy mean in Manitoba?

Queen Elizabeth is marking 70 years on the throne and her Platinum Jubilee, becoming the first British monarch to reach the milestone.

But in 2022, what role does the monarchy play for Manitobans?

For First Nations, the role of the monarchy is not easily severed because of the treaty relationship they have with the Crown, said Niigaan Sinclair, a University of Manitoba professor of Native Studies.

When King George III issued the Royal Proclamation, acquired First Nations land and mandated that only the Crown, not settlers, could enter into Treaty negotiations with First Nations, it kickstarted a fraught relationship with British royalty, Sinclair said.

Even so, many First Nations people feel deep loyalty toward the monarchy.

"They take the relationship with the Crown very seriously. We don't share treaties with Justin Trudeau or the Canadian government, we share treaties with the Crown," Sinclair told CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show host Stephanie Cram on Sunday.

"When Prince Charles showed up in the city a few years ago, it [was] taken very seriously by First Nations people because we respect our relationship with that sacred monarchy. At the same time, I don't think the monarchy thinks of relationship with us very seriously."

Sinclair said he believes the Crown does very little to uphold its treaty relationship with First Nations, which is meant to involve regular meetings and discussions. Instead, the monarchy has left the Canadian government to deal with First Nations people, he said.

"And so how does Canada deal with that? Completely disrespectfully," Sinclair said.

One recent development in this relationship was the appointment of Mary Simon as the Governor General of Canada.

But while that move made Simon the first Indigenous person to ever hold the title, the designation was largely symbolic, Sinclair said.

"She's a really remarkable, important person. But I mean, she ultimately has no power or say within the government itself," he said.

Niigaan Sinclair says the Treaty relationship between First Nations and the Crown is complicated and often one-sided. (University of Manitoba)

It's not impossible for British Commonwealth counties to sever some ties with the Crown — Barbados recently did just that, shifting the country from a constitutional monarchy into a republic.

But taking that kind of step would be more complicated for Canada because the federal government has no legal claim to the land, Sinclair said.

That would mean Canada reopening its treaty process with First Nations, which would be a challenge.

"Certainly, we're not interested in being subjects of the Crown and being under the control of the federal government that represents that Crown. But I think that what happens next needs to be taken very seriously," he said.

Support for monarchy

Recent polling suggests Manitobans may be more tied to the monarchy than people in other parts of Canada.

An Angus Reid Poll published just over two months ago suggested that over half of Canadians think the country should not remain a constitutional monarchy indefinitely.

WATCH | Poll suggests Canadians want end to constitutional monarchy:

Poll: 52 per cent say Canada should not remain a constitutional monarchy for generations to come Duration 7:05 Angus Reid President Shachi Kurl joins Power & Politics to discuss her latest poll on Canada's support for the monarchy. 7:05

But the poll suggested people in Manitoba were more evenly divided on the issue.

While 38 per cent of Manitobans said they thought Canada should continue as a constitutional monarchy for generations to come, the exact same proportion voiced the opposite opinion. The remaining 24 per cent said they weren't sure.

"Manitoba has always enjoyed a very special relationship with Her Majesty and The Royal Family," Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon said in a statement on Sunday, congratulation the Queen on reaching the milestone.

Meanwhile, Premier Heather Stefanson announced the province is providing grant funding for Manitoba's six royally-designated organizations to facilitate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee initiatives throughout the year "with a focus on reconciliation."

Stefanson also said the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flag will fly outside the Manitoba Legislative Building from sunrise until sunset on Sunday to mark to occasion.

Dwight MacAulay, former chief of protocol for the Manitoba government, has met the Queen numerous times on her trips to the province.

For him, the Platinum Jubilee is an opportunity to celebrate "70 remarkable years from a remarkable individual."

"She has conducted herself from Day 1 with dignity, confidence and grace. And I think we have been so, so lucky to have the Queen as our head of state," he said in Weekend Morning Show interview on Sunday.

While the Royal Family has experienced some scandals over the last few years — from Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, announcing they would not return to royal duties, to Prince Andrew losing his honorary military roles amid sexual abuse allegations — MacAulay said he believes the monarchy is still important to Canada.

"There's a relevance to have somebody like the Queen, a constant regardless of government's coming and going. We have a head of state who is a constant," MacAuley said.

"We're acknowledging 70 years on the throne, which is which is an unbelievable milestone. And for most of the Commonwealth, she's the only monarch we've ever known."