'You can feel the healing': Man, 92, lifts spirits by serenading dialysis patients

Cy Bona began singing at age 12 to the Holy Spirit in church choirs and 80 years later he's still going strong but his performance are now raising spirits in a hospital dialysis unit.

Bona recognized the need to bring cheer to the dialysis waiting room at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre after he began his own treatments there in January.

Each visit can be a long, sometimes disheartening experience, with patients hooked up to machines for several consecutive hours. Bona needs to go through the treatments four hours at a time, three times a week.

Cy Bona (CBC)

One day he started singing in the waiting room when a doctor suggested he come back more often. So he did and brought his guitar along.

Bona is often joined by Valarie Lynn Williams, a woman he met when both were attending an open mic night in the city.

"As a professional musician, it's very fulfilling because you can feel the healing that's happening," Williams said about the waiting room performances.

When people are waiting, many are stressed, "there's sadness and there's fear," she said.

Hear Cy Bona perform Kiss an Angel Good Morning with changed lyrics:

A 92-year-old known for entertaining the dialysis unit where he's a patient hopes Kiss an Angel This Morning, his adaptation of a Charley Pride song, will help young people struggling with suicide. 1:23

"And when we play a tune they happen to know, then they smile and they start singing along and clapping along. It changes the energy."

Many of the songs are hymns, lullabies, or ballads but also classic songs like Love me Tender, You are My Sunshine, and Tennessee Waltz.

The duo now regularly play music together at an army and navy legion and have also been creating YouTube videos as well.

Bona will even sing on occasion while he's going through the dialysis process himself.

"And when he's not singing he's on his phone looking up the YouTibe videos to see how many hits he's got," Williams said, making Bona laugh. "Cy didn't even know about the Internet until a month-and-a-half ago. He just got the phone."

Bona said he's been contacted by many viewers of the video, thanking him for doing them. One person said they were planning to show them on a big screen for seniors in retirement homes.

Cy Bona dons a wig, flower-laden baseball hat and appropriately-themed shirt for a YouTube song about Molly Malone, the Irish fishmonger. (Valarie Lynn Williams/YouTube)

Someone else, whose father is a minister, told Bona they were going to encourage the minister to use the videos to help people battling depression.

"I'm kind of pleased that this has gone all over Canada and to help people in need," Bona said.

One of his and Williams' videos was dedicated to TV talk show host Ellen Degeneres and to the gay community at large. The lyrics in the song by Charley Pride, Kiss an angel good mornin', were changed from being about a man and woman in love to being about the love between two women.

Asked whose idea that was, Bona and Williams spoke up at the same time, crediting the other person.

"I mentioned I have a family member that is gay and Cy and I were talking about why we want to put things up on YouTube,' Williams said.

"I asked him 'what do you want to say to people?' And he said, 'acceptance.'"

Williams teared up after recalling that story, praised Bona for being so open-minded and big hearted.

"I just think we better use our God-given talents to support these folks," Bona said, himself choking back a tear or two.

"Then we thought, we should send this to Ellen because she's gay and maybe she would enjoy hearing this tune."

The pair haven't heard from the TV star yet but said they know they're reaching a lot of others and plan to keep making their music and videos together and to provide comfort to those in the dialysis unit.