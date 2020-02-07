Manitoba's surgical backlog swells 1 month after province created task force to tackle problem

The pandemic backlog for diagnostic and surgical procedures in Manitoba has reached 153,320 cases — an increase of 1,204 from last month — despite the province creating a task force to address the problem.

The latest data was released on Thursday by Doctors Manitoba on the organization's online dashboard, which the group plans to update monthly until more comprehensive reporting is available from the health system itself.

Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba and an emergency medicine physician at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg, will speak to media on Thursday afternoon about the situation.

Although overall there's an increase in cases, there are some improvements, the organization said in a news release.

The updated backlog shows an estimated 42,524 diagnostic imaging procedures (such as MRIs, CT scans and ultrasounds), which is an improvement of 407 cases over last month.

As well, there are an estimated 52,969 other diagnostic procedures (things like allergy tests, endoscopies, mammograms and sleep disorder studies), which is an improvement of 55.

However, the estimated 57,827 surgery cases is up 1,646 from last month.

"Within each of these categories, we estimate the backlog for some procedures has increased and others have improved," the news release said.

For instance, in surgery, the backlog grew in November for cardiac, hip/knee and other surgeries, but improved modestly for cataract surgery.

In diagnostic imaging, the backlog grew for myocardial perfusion and bone density studies but improved for MRIs and ultrasounds.

The backlog grew for allergy tests and endoscopies but improved modestly for mammograms and sleep studies, the group said.

"It is important to note that most of these estimates cover a period before the Omicron wave had started in Manitoba, and we know this is causing more disruptions for a variety of procedures."

Other backups

Doctors Manitoba is also hearing reports of other backups across the health-care system caused not only by a sharp increase in demand for care due to COVID-19 but an increase in physician and staff absenteeism and isolation requirements.

That has impacted access to hospital beds, emergency room care, ambulance availability, outpatient clinics and medical clinics. It also includes disruptions and staff shortages at many rural hospitals, the news release said.

"Manitobans are encouraged to continue seeking medical care when they need it, but they should expect wait times and delays because of the current state of the health-care system," it said.

"Physicians understand the frustration this causes patients, and they share it."