City dental clinic sues over online review

A Winnipeg dental clinic is suing one of its patients for defamation, alleging she falsely accused staff of using dirty instruments in an online review that ramped up fears of COVID-19.

"It's extremely damaging," said Dr. Dheeraj Mittal, who confirmed staff at his three Greenwoods Dental Centre locations have fielded concerned calls from patients since the review and several follow-ups were posted on the business's Facebook page last month.

