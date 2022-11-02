Former Winnipeg police chief will create new police training

The Manitoba government is hiring a former Winnipeg police chief to help develop new public safety training across the province.

The province says Devon Clunis, who also served as inspector general of policing for the Ontario government, will lead a committee that will work with communities and police forces on a new system.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said Clunis is a skilled leader and is passionate about bringing community stakeholders together.

Policing is facing a time of change and work is needed to ensure communities are safe and healthy into the future, Clunis said.

Clunis served as Winnipeg police chief from 2012 to 2016, and was the first Black chief of police in Canada.

An initial progress report is expected by the end of January, Goertzen said.