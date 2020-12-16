Despite pandemic, Manitoba home sales break record set in 2019

Despite financial impacts of COVID-19, Manitoba home sales hit record numbers with upward of 15,000 properties sold in 2020, according to a Manitoba Real Estate Association (MREA) release on Wednesday.

The current 2020 year-to-date sales have hit $4.81 billion, surpassing the overall sales record set at the end of 2019 of $4.27 billion. Year-to-date individual sales have also increased 13 per cent over the same period last year, and have reached 15,818 homes sold.

"It's been a banner year for residential real estate in Manitoba," said MREA President Glen Tosh. "Despite COVID-19 and to the surprise of many, home buyer demand has remained high as Manitobans are seeking additional living space to help weather the pandemic," he said.

November 2020 home sales are now the highest on record at 1,231, and also skyrocketed 25.4 per cent past 2019 purchases. The most sales tracked for the year happened in July with 2,060 houses sold.

The average home price in Manitoba rose 4.3 per cent to $304,150, while in 2019 the average home price remained constant.

"We'll certainly be watching the market closely heading into the new year. As realtors, we want to see a housing market in Manitoba that is balanced and affordable," said Tosh. "Having ample supply of homes available for purchase is a critical factor in ensuring affordability for buyers."

One of the the driving forces behind the soaring home sales are high buyer demand coupled with low interest rates, Tosh said. This increased purchasing power results in a competitive housing market, which also drives up home prices.

However since new home listings are down 8.4 per cent compared to 2019, some buyers had a harder time finding their perfect home, the release said.

MREA noted the increased sales trend has been seen Canadawide throughout 2020.