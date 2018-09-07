Drunk driver gets 'extremely unusual' 2-year sentence for running over man left beaten on road

A Winnipeg man has been sentenced to two years behind bars in the death of Dustin McKay, 22, who was run over moments after he was left beaten unconscious on the road.

Desmond Spicer, 53, wore a beige shirt and sat still in a Winnipeg courtroom Friday morning as Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Rick Saull delivered what he called an "extremely unusual" two-year sentence for driving while impaired causing death, along with a five-year driving ban upon release.

A charge of driving with a blood alcohol content above .08 was stayed.

"I understand what happened and I do feel bad for the accident itself, and I do feel bad for everything," Spicer said ahead of the decision. "I just didn't see him."​

He previously pleaded not guilty but was convicted of impaired driving causing death by Justice Saull this past March.

McKay died as a result of blunt chest trauma he suffered on Jan. 23, 2015, after Spicer, driving his minivan, ran over him on Isabel Street near Pacific Avenue in Winnipeg, according to court documents.

McKay had been in a fight with another motorist, who beat him and left him unconscious on the pavement minutes before Spicer drove by.

The other motorist, Billy Joe Couture, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2015 and was sentenced to 4½ years in prison.

'Brutal act' in lead-up to crash

According to an agreed statement of facts raised at Couture's sentencing, McKay was crossing Isabelle at about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 23 when he was almost hit by a passing van.

McKay banged on the van and approached the passenger-side door. That's when Couture, seated in the front passenger seat, got out and assaulted McKay, leaving him on the road.

Spicer drove through the area a short time later. He veered left to avoid a car that cut in front of him, Spicer previously told court, and then heard his van hit something.

He denied ever seeing McKay before the collision.

What the accused encountered is not what we would normally expect on the roadway. - Justice Rick Saull

Police officers driving in an unmarked vehicle at the time witnessed Spicer drive over McKay. They and other witnesses testified Spicer made no attempt to avoid hitting McKay.

Spicer admitted during his trial last fall that he was too drunk to legally drive but contended his level of impairment didn't play a role. Breathalyzer results pegged Spicer's blood alcohol content at somewhere between .128 and .156, nearly twice the legal limit.

Saull found that the alcohol in Spicer's system played a significant role in limiting his ability to avoid hitting McKay.

Expert testimony provided on behalf of the Crown at trial suggested a sober driver also would've likely struck McKay given the circumstances, but they also may have seen him and been able to avoid fatally hitting him.

"I have no doubt but for the accused's impairment the victim would not have been run over," Saull told court Thursday.

"The callous, brutal act of another, Mr. Couture, left the victim helpless on the roadway and set the scene for this tragedy."

'Suitable candidate' for community service

Crown attorney Adam Bergen was seeking a sentence of four to eight years, citing a previous impaired driving conviction of Spicer's from 35 years ago, when he was 18 or 19.

Justice Saull decided that shouldn't be given much weight as it wasn't an aggravating factor in the fatal crash and didn't suggest a pattern of behaviour.

Spicer's lawyer Ted Mariash was seeking a three-year sentence for his client, but Saull explained that had the defence originally sought community service, "there's no question he [Spicer] would be a suitable candidate" for that rather than jail time.

Saull said Spicer appears to be "community-minded," volunteers at his church, has no psychological issues and is a low-risk to reoffend, in addition to having been employed as a drywall taper.

'No erratic driving here'

Saull also noted that though "distraught," Spicer remained at the scene and co-operated with police; it was nighttime so visibility was low; and though Spicer took the risk of driving while drunk, he wasn't speeding.

"This incident is serious to be sure. However … it must be noted there was no erratic driving here," he said.

Given the unusual circumstances leading up to the crash, Saull delivered a more lenient two-year sentence, lower than either the Crown and defence were seeking.

"What the accused encountered is not what we would normally expect on the roadway," he said. "Whatever we do won't bring the deceased back, it wont alleviate the grief of the family.

"That certainly is something that factors in, but all in all this case surely is unique."

With files from Dean Pritchard and Cameron MacLean