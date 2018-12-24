A winning design put forward by Montreal architectural firm Daoust Lestage seeks to turn the historic city centre into "New Market Square."

Private developers announced Friday the winner of an international design competition for the one-hectare block of the old police headquarters and a civic parkade in the heart of Winnipeg's business and financial district.

The design proposal selected for its perceived "brightness and openness" includes new, low-cost housing, a public market and multi-use plazas for the land parcel in the Exchange District.

The project design features a sleek glass structure to house a creative hub and an affordable rental housing building. It traces downtown's historical footprint, according to the concept statement, building on existing connections to the Old Market Square.

"It became clear that the entire project would be flooded in sunlight all day and all year, and that the new market would be open and fully exposed to the surrounding urban edges of Princess, William and King Streets," the jury wrote in its report on the decision.

Daoust Lestage's winning design plans include new, low-cost housing, a public market and plazas to replace the city-owned old police headquarters and a civic parkade at the site in the Market Square. (Daoust Lestage)

The CEO of CentreVenture​ Development Corp. praised the winning firm for creating "a concept that will add a new jewel in the heart of the Exchange District," Angela Mathieson, the developer's chief executive, said in a media release.

After wrecking balls destroy the Public Safety Building and the Civic Centre Parkade site, the land beneath the two city-owned buildings located between city hall and Red River College's Princess Street campus will be opened up for redevelopment under the guise of CentureVenture.

CentureVenture, which is trying to rebrand the area as the Market Lands, began the design competition in July 2018 when 23 design teams — hailing from five provinces, European countries and the U.S. — submitted proposals for early consideration in the pre-qualification stages.

A jury narrowed down the field to the best of five submissions before committing to the winning proposal. The five finalists presented in a public forum to the jury on Dec. 7 at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Dudley Thompson, a professional adviser, co-ordinated the competition, which was overseen by a jury primarily composed of individuals with ties to architecture and development firms and organizations.

"The winning design best responded to the competition program and presented the most successful concept to achieve a wonderful new destination in downtown Winnipeg," Thompson said in a media release.

City council still needs to approve the design.

The Public Safety Building, which was shut down in 2016 after the Winnipeg Police Service moved into its new, $214-million police headquarters on Graham Avenue, is expected to be demolished next year. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

Although private developers will cover much of the redevelopment costs, the city expects to shell out about $10.7 million to decommission and demolish the PSB and parkade to clear the way before shovels hit the ground.

Demolition is expected to take place next year, with construction slated to begin sometime in 2020.