Manitoba dentist who made 'offensive' residential school comments removed from association board

A court ruling says the Manitoba Dental Association acted reasonably in removing a dentist from its board of directors who refused to sign an amended code of conduct, following comments he made about Indigenous people and the residential school system the board deemed offensive.

Dr. Edward Agnew's comments, in an email sent to some board members, included disparaging comments about Indigenous leadership and the claim that "many of his patients 'have nothing but 'good' to say about their time as students in the residential schools,'" according to a June 13 Manitoba Court of King's Bench civil court ruling.

Agnew sent the email after a February 2022 board meeting at which Dr. Anastasia Cholakis, the dean of the college of dentistry at the University of Manitoba, said "she felt that Canadians had been guilty of badly mistreating the Indigenous population of Canada," according to Justice Jeffrey Harris's decision.

The board members who received Agnew's email were "very disturbed" by his comments, the ruling says.

The email also included a link to a video which Agnew asked to be forwarded to Cholakis, which suggested the 2021 discovery of what are believed to be hundreds of graves at the site of the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., was a hoax.

"'Hope you can download! VERY INTERESTING,'" Agnew said in the email.

The video "minimizes the atrocities of the cultural genocide of Indigenous peoples in Canada and denies the existence of graves of students at the Kamloops residential school," Harris's ruling says.

Refused to sign code of conduct

After Angew sent the email, the board sent him a letter on Feb. 21, 2022, asking him to resign as a director, saying it "found the contents of his e-mail to be offensive and in violation of the principles and values" of the association, the court decision said.

It also said the letter contravened the association's code of conduct, and specifically, sections related to conflict of interest and discrimination.

In March of that year, Agnew gave the board's executive committee "additional articles" about residential schools that also didn't reflect the board's values, the ruling says.

In April, Agnew was "provided with an opportunity to address an in-camera meeting of the board" regarding his February email, the court decision said.

Agnew said he disagreed with the board's concerns about his views and refused to resign.

At that point, the board realized its bylaws did not provide any way to allow it to remove a member "whose behaviour or actions were detrimental to the operation of the board," the decision said.

It voted in favour of amending its general bylaw and code of conduct, to create a disciplinary process that would allow a member to be removed if they acted unprofessionally or against the interests of the association, according to the ruling.

The amendment also required board members to sign an updated code of conduct — and if they didn't, they could be removed from the board.

All members were asked to have signed the amended code, but in September 2022, Agnew said he refused to do so. The board told Agnew in late October that if he didn't sign in a week's time, he could be removed from the board.

Agnew didn't sign the code, and the board removed him in early November 2022.

Amendments made in 'bad faith': Agnew

Agnew launched a legal challenge of the board's decision to remove him, saying he wanted to be reinstated to the board and have the amendment quashed.

He argued the changes to the code constituted not just an amendment, but a new code — which he had not agreed to when he joined the board.

He also argued the amendments "were implemented in bad faith to create a mechanism to get rid of him," the court decision said.

But Justice Harris ruled the board had the right to make changes to its code of conduct and had acted reasonably when it removed him for refusing to sign.

"Dr. Agnew has failed to establish that the board, or any of its members, acted in bad faith or for an improper purpose," his ruling said.

Harris dismissed Agnew's application with costs.

CBC has reached out to both the Manitoba Dental Association and Agnew for comment.