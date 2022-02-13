Woman, 89, transferred to Flin Flon hospital from Winnipeg without notification: outraged family

A Winnipeg couple say they're incredibly frustrated and upset after discovering an 89-year-old family member has been transferred to a hospital in Flin Flon from Winnipeg without any notice.

"It's tremendously frustrating, angering," said Rick Wiens, the woman's son-in-law. "It's unbelievable really. It's really unbelievable."

Wiens says his mother-in-law, Denise Mignot, was originally taken to Concordia Hospital at the start of February for hip pain and mobility issues.

On Thursday morning, his wife, Marianne, received a call from her mother at about 11:00 a.m, saying there was talk about her being transferred, Wiens said.

Hours later, Wiens says , she got a frantic call from her mother who was in an ambulance heading for the airport and a plane to Flin Flon.

Wiens says he immediately phoned the hospital, and staff told him Mignot was already on a plane.

In a statement to CBC, a Shared Health spokesperson says all hospitals provide a letter to patients and/or their families upon admission to hospital that detail the possibility they might be transferred to another site.

Wiens says his mother-in-law was flown and transferred to Flin Flon General Hospital, about 750 kilometres north of Winnipeg. (CBC)

A follow-up conversation typically led by a care team member occurs if the patient is identified as a suitable candidate for transfer, and additional written communication is provided, the spokesperson said.

But Wiens says he and his wife were never notified of the transfer. They only discovered what was happening until he phoned and realized it was too late.

"We were not given any kind of reason for why it was happening or anything else like that. It was just a done deal by the time," he said.

Family wanted to bring her home

Wiens says his mother-in-law has been transferred to Flin Flon General Hospital.

She's starting to lose her cognitive ability and she can easily get confused, so he and his wife are concerned for her mental and physical health, Wiens said.

"She's in a place she doesn't know nobody around," he said. "She was very upset. This sort of thing can accelerate health problems."

Shared Health says inter-regional transfers continue to be necessary in order to ensure there's capacity to care for both COVID and non-COVID patients who require specialized care.

Wiens says his mother-in-law, Denise Mignot, was admitted into Concordia Hospital on Feb. 4 for hip pain and mobility issues. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"The protocol is designed to ensure all Manitobans can access the care they need, even when demand for services is high," the spokesperson wrote.

Shared Health says as of last Monday, 278 patients have been moved as part of the protocol — including 13 last week.

The spokesperson said they can't speak to specific details of an individual's care because of privacy laws, but staff weigh a number of factors when they consider whether a patient is suitable for a transfer.

That includes whether they can be transferred safely and whether the receiving facility can meet their immediate and continuing care needs, he said.

Wiens says Mignot will be turning 90 on March 8 and had they known she was being transferred, they would've arranged for her home care.

"Why that wasn't offered as an option before any of this happened simply makes no sense," Wiens said. "Is this the best way to treat someone who is going to be 90 years old?"