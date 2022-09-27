Motorcycle rider who saw his friend die on muddy Manitoba highway calls for accountability

Friends mourning Denis L'Heureux describe the man as a fun presence with a big smile who loved to ride his motorcycle with loved ones, as he was doing on his 45th birthday last weekend when his bike slid on a mud-covered highway and ejected him into oncoming traffic.

"He was the best.... He made everybody a better person just for knowing him," said his friend Brian Elcheshen, who has been in touch with the family. "They're struggling."

L'Heureux died Saturday during a ride with family and friends, including Elcheshen who was riding directly behind him.

He recalls "horrible" road conditions as the group came upon a stretch of Highway 311 near Steinbach caked in wet mud. RCMP confirm muddy debris was on the road that day.

Elcheshen said the mud covered both lanes of the highway for about the distance of a football field. There was no signage warning drivers, he said.

The group lowered their speeds considerably as they approached and saw a change in the texture of the highway, said Elcheshen, but even slowing to about 50 kilometres an hour they weren't able to safely manoeuvre through the mud.

"It was like going from asphalt to ice," Elcheshen said.

One motorcycle lies on its side on the mud-covered highway while another sits atop the back of a truck trailer bed on Highway 311 on Saturday. (Submitted by Brian Elcheshen)

All six motorcycles lost control. Everyone involved managed to escape without serious injuries save for L'Heureux.

He was in the lead, with his 12-year-old daughter on the backseat. Two of his sons and a couple of friends were also riding. L'Heureux was thrown from his bike into the lane next to him and hit by an eastbound pickup truck.

He died at the scene, and RCMP continue to investigate.

Elcheshen was riding directly behind his friend.

"You could see him bring it back in and then it would slide out the other way," he said. "Once I was into the mud it was doing much of the same and you could have spun on a dime."

Emergency vehicles and numerous tire treads are seen through a layer of mud covering Highway 311 on Saturday, Sept. 24. (Submitted by Brian Elcheshen )

Elcheshen, who wasn't badly physically injured, slid into the ditch. He flew through his windshield. He lost sight of L'Heureux before he was hit by the truck.

Elcheshen suggested the mud was left by farm equipment.

"I find it ridiculous that they can pull out across the highway and leave that kind of mess and there's no accountability," he said.

Doug Houghton, director of the Coalition of Manitoba Motorcycle Groups and a friend of L'Heureux's, wants action.

"I was pretty shaken up," he said. "It's not the first time this type of thing's occurred."

Houghton wrote to Manitoba Public Insurance and Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation, suggesting the mud should've been cleaned, or caution signs should've been up.

He said it isn't uncommon as a motorcyclist to come upon stretches of highway covered in mud from agricultural equipment.

"Any time it's another motorcyclist you know, you feel very close because it could've been you," he said. "I've had many close calls and this is something that could've been avoided with proper advance warning."

Their house just seems so much quieter without him around​​​​​​. - Elizabeth Elcheshen

His letter includes photos from a ride from Pine Falls a couple years ago with his girlfriend. It shows mud clumps, some larger than her foot, strewn across a highway.

Houghton said the province could subsidize costs of signage for farmers to put up when crossing roads with equipment that could be dragging mud. He believes MPI could do more to educate the public and agricultural producers about the dangers of not clearing roads.

"What I'd like to see is … something a little more proactive to preventing this from occurring again," he said.

"I don't think it would be very difficult or onerous on the part of agriculture operators to have a small sign that could be made available free of charge … placed on the side of the road at both ends of their operation so that people are aware there could be mud."

Ontario signage pilot

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure says it's aware of a pilot program in Ontario targeting dangerous mud left on roads.

That program requires two signs, one at either end of a farm operation that could generate that kind of activity, as a warning for drivers, according to a spokesperson with the ministry.

It is an offence under Manitoba's Highway Traffic Act to leave anything on a road that could cause injury.

Offences can result in $298 fines. Police can opt against ticketing and instead require an offender to head to court, where a judge can dole out fines up to $2,000.

"Our thoughts are with Denis L'Heureux's wife and three children, and their friends and fellow riders in the close-knit motorcycle community," the ministry's statement reads.

Brian's wife Elizabeth Elcheshen, who has spent time with the family in recent days, said Denis's big presence is missing.

"Their house just seems so much quieter without him," she said.

"It's a very big impact to have someone that is that obvious in life not be a part anymore."