Delta strain now dominant COVID-19 variant of concern in Manitoba

The delta variant, which has driven fourth waves of the pandemic around the world, is now the dominant variant of concern among COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, a provincial spokesperson said in an email.

During the last week of July, delta variant cases accounted for 33.7 per cent of coronavirus variant cases. Alpha variant cases, which were previously the most common variant in the province, accounted for 20.5 per cent.

The highly contagious delta variant has been the driving force behind a fourth wave of the pandemic in several countries, including the United States, where some regions have reimposed mask mandates due to climbing cases and hospitalizations.

In light of this, some have criticized the province for getting rid of many of its pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates, saying Manitoba will most likely be in the same situation this fall.

Provincial officials have been asked for local disease modelling predictions that take into account the delta variant for weeks, but as of Monday the province has yet to publish them.

Dr. Brent Roussin said Monday that officials are currently reviewing the modelling data. When that's done it will be released to the public, he said.

But it's likely that Manitoba will see the same trends as the rest of the country, says Prabhat Jha, a professor of global health at the University of Toronto.

Jha said the delta variant has become known as the Chuck Norris of strains, as it "kicks the other variants butts around, because it's more efficient in transmitting." (In case you aren't familiar with his works, Norris is an American martial artist and actor who is famous for his roundhouse kick).

It also has the ability, in some cases, to transmit among vaccinated people, he said.

"And therefore, it's going — it has become pretty much become — the dominant strain worldwide."

Vaccines offer protection

The good news is that Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Astrazeneca vaccines have proven effective at preventing severe illness and death, at least among those who are fully vaccinated.

Jha said other countries, such as Israel and the U.K., which are weeks into a fourth wave have not seen the same surge in hospitalizations or deaths that were experienced in previous waves of the pandemic.

"Cases are going up, but those are not. So that gives us some assurance," he said.

That being said, if the province sees a huge increase in cases driven by the delta variant, that could lead to pressure on the health-care system.

"If the number of cases goes really high, then even with a lower complication rate, just the absolute numbers can overwhelm the hospital system," Jha said.

Just under 81 per cent of eligible Manitobans had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday, with 74.3 per cent double vaccinated, according to the province's online COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.