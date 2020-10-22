Pair dead after falling through marsh ice in Delta, Man., RCMP say

Two people are dead after falling into an ice-covered marsh area in Delta, Man.

Portage la Prairie RCMP received reports at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday of two unknown males trying to enter a home on Cherry Road.

They told the homeowner they were looking for someone they knew, RCMP said, and the homeowner then called police.

The pair was gone by the time RCMP arrived. Officers continued to search when they heard calls of distress coming from a marsh in the community.

RCMP canine services were called in and helped lead police to a hole in an ice-covered area.

Investigators say an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy went through the ice and died. RCMP located the bodies Wednesday.

RCMP continue to investigate.

